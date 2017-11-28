New River Gorge begins winter hours starting in December

Starting on Dec. 1, 2017 the New River Gorge National River will begin observing their winter schedule. It may sound like they will be changing things, but in fact most activities will still be available. For example, the park will remain open 24 hours a day and facilities such as campgrounds, parking lots,boat launches, roads and most trails will remain open.

"Winter is a fantastic time to experience the peace and solitude of the park," said Superintendent Lizzie Watts. "It can also be a challenging time of the tear to be outside, so be sure to check the current and forecasted conditions, and make sure you are well-prepared before venturing out."

The biggest change will be in the operating hours of the visitor's centers. Canyon Rim will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sandstone Visitor's Center will be open for days a week from Friday to Monday, also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both centers will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Days. Winter hours are in effect from Dec. 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Some roads and areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions such as snow or ice. Long term and most temporary closures are posted on the park's web page under "Alerts," or at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm. You can also check the New River Gorge National River's social media accounts for information.

A variety of free guided activities will be offered once again this winter, as part of the popular “Get Active in the Park” partnership with Active Southern West Virginia. Guided hikes and tai chi sessions will be offered several times each month. Winter sports demos such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and more will be offered as weather permits.