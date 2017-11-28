Concord University Hosting Holiday Open House

Concord University is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Open House at University Point on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests will be treated to an evening of holiday music, refreshments and festive fun. The community is invited to join in the celebration. There is no admission charge.

Entertainment for the evening begins with a concert on the Marsh Memorial Carillion by Dr. Kipp Cortez from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Concord University Jazz Band will perform in the Pais Fellowship Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Princeton Senior High School Madrigals are scheduled to appear from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel. A choral group under the direction of Dr. Kelly Hudson and consisting of Concord students, faculty, staff and alumni will entertain in the Wilkes Family Chapel from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Holiday Open House will also include activities for children. Youngsters can share their wish lists with Santa Claus in the Erickson Alumni Lounge and enjoy decorating cookies in the Seminar Room.

For additional information contact the Concord University Office of Advancement at advancement@concord.edu or (304) 384-6311.