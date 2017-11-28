Sen. Manchin issues statement clean power plan hearing

A public hearing was held in Charleston, WV on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 to discuss the repeal of the clean power plan. The hearing was held by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). On the day the hearing began, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued a statement regarding the plan.

“The Clean Power Plan was an assault on our state’s economy and our way of life. This unlawful and harmful policy proved that the Obama administration not only didn’t know the impacts of the Clean Power Plan but also, that they didn’t care. From 2008-2016, 10,473 hardworking West Virginia coal miners lost their jobs and 178 coal mines closed due to, in part, the uncertainty caused by the Clean Power Plan.

“I am glad that the EPA is finally paying attention to these impacts in West Virginia, one of the most affected states of the Clean Power Plan, and is actually on the ground talking with West Virginians about this failed experiment and ways we can work together to create an all of the above energy policy that benefits everyone.

“Moving forward in the 21st century economy, we need to strike a balance between the environment and the economy and I have always said that the Clean Power Plan never achieved that balance. The Clean Power Plan never worked and I commend President Trump for doing away with this harmful regulation and preventing further job losses, increases to consumer energy bills, and more damage to our economy.

“Today, coal makes up 30% of our electric portfolio and it will continue to power our nation for generations. To truly achieve an all-of-the-above energy policy, we must use everything we have – coal, natural gas, nuclear, solar, hydro, and wind – while also making sure that we are not adversely hurting our economy and taking away people’s livelihoods. I thank the EPA for finally coming to West Virginia and listening to what we have to say.”