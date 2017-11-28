Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians to U.S. Service Academies - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians to U.S. Service Academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties in West Virginia.   Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.

"Nominating young men and women to our nation's prestigious service academies is one of the most important responsibilities I have as a U.S. Senator," said Senator Capito.  "All of these young men and women are smart, talented and driven and have worked extremely hard to get to this point.   Attending these service academies provides more than just an education.  It will allow these students to hone their leadership skills and prepare to serve our country, and I am honored to support them throughout this process."

Service Academy Nominees are listed below:

United States Air Force Academy

  • Stephanie Anne Adkison-Sacra from Harrison County
  • Liam Patrick Bailey from Putnam County
  • Jocelynn M. Cooper from Boone County
  • Addison Michael DeViese from Jackson County
  • Thomas Daniel Ingram from Fayette County
  • Makayla Elizabeth Miles from Jefferson County
  • John Rocky Pallotta from Monongalia County
  • Andrew Jacob Panzarella from Jefferson County
  • Keith Michael Skaggs from Taylor County
  • Bryce Alexander Turney from Jefferson County
  • Zachary Wade Tysor from Randolph County
  • Cameron Warren Zobrist from Greenbrier County

United States Military Academy

  • Derek Edward Dearth from Ohio County
  • Holly Elizabeth Edwards from Cabell County
  • Aaron C. Flowers from Monongalia County
  • Ethan Paul Gottlieb from Jefferson County
  • Rebecca Marie Kocsis from Harrison County
  • Matthew Alexander Martin from Kanawha County
  • Massimo Dee Menguito from Harrison County
  • Cameron Lee Patterson from Putnam County
  • Vaughn Shanen Thacker from Mercer County

United States Naval Academy

  • Jackson Andrew Crouse from Jefferson County
  • Michael Caleb Hall from Ohio County
  • James Alexander Inman from Berkeley County
  • Josephine Renee Laing from Ohio County
  • Sean Daniel Martineau from Jefferson County
  • Katie Marie Payne from Clay County
  • Jack Thomas Stryker from Ohio County
  • Trey Nicholas Toland from Marion County
  • George Andrew Triplett from Randolph County
  • Sada Dakota Wright from Gilmer County
