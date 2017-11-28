Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians to U.S. Service Academies

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties in West Virginia. Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.

"Nominating young men and women to our nation's prestigious service academies is one of the most important responsibilities I have as a U.S. Senator," said Senator Capito. "All of these young men and women are smart, talented and driven and have worked extremely hard to get to this point. Attending these service academies provides more than just an education. It will allow these students to hone their leadership skills and prepare to serve our country, and I am honored to support them throughout this process."

Service Academy Nominees are listed below:

United States Air Force Academy

Stephanie Anne Adkison-Sacra from Harrison County

Liam Patrick Bailey from Putnam County

Jocelynn M. Cooper from Boone County

Addison Michael DeViese from Jackson County

Thomas Daniel Ingram from Fayette County

Makayla Elizabeth Miles from Jefferson County

John Rocky Pallotta from Monongalia County

Andrew Jacob Panzarella from Jefferson County

Keith Michael Skaggs from Taylor County

Bryce Alexander Turney from Jefferson County

Zachary Wade Tysor from Randolph County

Cameron Warren Zobrist from Greenbrier County

United States Military Academy

Derek Edward Dearth from Ohio County

Holly Elizabeth Edwards from Cabell County

Aaron C. Flowers from Monongalia County

Ethan Paul Gottlieb from Jefferson County

Rebecca Marie Kocsis from Harrison County

Matthew Alexander Martin from Kanawha County

Massimo Dee Menguito from Harrison County

Cameron Lee Patterson from Putnam County

Vaughn Shanen Thacker from Mercer County

United States Naval Academy