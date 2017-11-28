Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians to U.S. Service Academies

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties in West Virginia. Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.
"Nominating young men and women to our nation's prestigious service academies is one of the most important responsibilities I have as a U.S. Senator," said Senator Capito. "All of these young men and women are smart, talented and driven and have worked extremely hard to get to this point. Attending these service academies provides more than just an education. It will allow these students to hone their leadership skills and prepare to serve our country, and I am honored to support them throughout this process."
Service Academy Nominees are listed below:
United States Air Force Academy
United States Military Academy
United States Naval Academy
WVNS-TV
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.