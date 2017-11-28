UPDATE: Cause of Bluefield Fire electrical

Several crews on scene of a house fire in Bluefield

UPDATE 11/28 @ 6 p.m.

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Bluefield Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 11:30 a.m. at 106 Lewis Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.

According to Bluefield Fire Chief, Rick Cary, the fire started on the third floor of the three-story building. Cary said the cause of the fire was electrical, and there were no injuries.

The Bluefield Fire Department was assisted by the Bluefield Volunteer Fire Department, Bluewell Fire Department, and the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Crews are currently on scene battling an apartment fire in Bluefield, Mercer County.

Officials tell 59 News the fire is happening at an apartment on Lewis Street - which is off Bland Street just outside of downtown Bluefield. They said the call came in around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Both Bluefield, West Virginia and Bluefield, Virginia fire departments are on scene. Streets in the area are blocked off as crews work to put out the fire.

At this time, crews said no injuries have been reported.

59 News has a reporter on the scene and will bring you more tonight on 59 News at 5 and 6.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.