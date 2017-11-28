Man arrested for shooting gun near home with three people inside

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Raleigh County man facing several criminal charges including wanton endangerment appeared before a magistrate Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

Joshua Lee Austin, 35-years-old of Sophia, is also charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and shooting within 500 feet of a home.

Austin is accused of shooting a 22 magnum revolver within 500 feet of a home on the 4000 Coal City Road in Besoco as he was leaving the home on October 23. Warrants for his arrest were just recently served.

Court documents state Austin also brandished the gun in front of a woman making her feel threatened and in fear for her safety.

Austin is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.