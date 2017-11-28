DHHR announces funding for harm reduction programs including three in southern W. Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) -- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 11 health care entities across West Virginia have been awarded $600,000 in grant funding to support harm reduction program efforts.

That includes three health departments from the Southern part of the state: the Fayette County Health Department, Greenbrier County Health Department, Wyoming County Health Department.

The award is part of a $5.88 million State Target Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant provided to West Virginia through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The goal of harm reduction programs is to reduce the transmission of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV, while also reducing needle sharing. Harm reduction programs often have mechanisms in place to link and refer individuals to substance abuse prevention and treatment, behavioral health programs, and other support services.

Other health departments receiving part of the grant include the Berkeley County Health Department, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Hampshire County Health Department, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, Jefferson County Health Department, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Milan Puskar Health Right, and Ohio Valley Harm Reduction Coalition (Brooke and Hancock County Health Departments).

Eight of the 11 applicants funded are expanding services, while three applicants, Wyoming, Greenbrier and Hampshire counties, are implementing new harm reduction programs.