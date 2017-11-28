Man wanted for malicious wounding arrested in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- A man wanted for malicious wounding has been arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

On November 11, 2017 a woman filed a complaint for domestic battery at the Princeton Police Department. The incident happened outside of city limits so officers called the sheriff's office.

She told deputies Thomas Sheppard beat her causing minor lacerations to her face. She said she was afraid he would stab her, because he threatened to do so the night before. The woman said she punched Sheppard and ran away. According to court documents another person found the woman and took her to the Princeton Police Department so she would be safe.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheppard had warrants for malicious wounding due to a previous incident. He also faces domestic battery.

Sheppard was booked in the Southern Regional Jail on November 25, 2017.