CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash after hitting multiple poles in Cabell County.

The accident happened in the East Pea Ridge area of Cabell County. According to dispatchers, the crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Duncan Road.

One person was ejected and was killed in the crash, according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.

Cabell County EMS, Barboursville Fire, and the Cabell County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.