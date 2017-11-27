Princeton kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas parade

Princeton held its annual Christmas parade Monday evening, November 27th.

Thousands of people anxiously awaited one special guest. Kids were on their best behavior as they watched Santa Claus ride down Mercer Street with Mrs. Claus.

All of the young ones were hoping to be on the nice list and get all of the things they are wishing for this Christmas.

The city holds this annual tradition on the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

The parade had around 200 floats. This year's first place winner in the business category was the Mercer County Technical Center. First place for the religious category was Silver Springs Baptist Church. First place for an individual was Heather Phillips. First place for civic category Carousel Farm Kids Club.