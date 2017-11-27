Cabell County man gets probation for incest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five years' probation and 50 years of supervision after his conviction for impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington reports that Michael Joe Adkins of Ona entered a Kennedy plea two years ago, conceding that there was enough evidence for conviction without admitting guilt.

Cabell County Judge Paul Farrell imposed the sentence Nov. 16 under a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense. Adkins will also have to register as a sex offender and have therapy.

Farrell got the case after Judge Alfred Ferguson rejected a plea deal without prison.

Amanda Adkins, the defendant's estranged wife who pleaded guilty to child neglect in 2015, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 10 years of supervised release.

