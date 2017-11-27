Shoppers Say They Prefer Cyber Monday Over Black Friday

Every year Cyber Monday brings holiday shoppers to the internet for the best deals.

While Black Friday shopping may be fun, a lot of people would rather shop online. Amazon, Walmart, Target are just a few of the many stores that are offering the best prices for those on the hunt for a bargain. Some shoppers said it's just so much easier to holiday shop in the 21st century.

"When I was growing up all my family went to the stores, that's what we did and it was real crowded and you had a ball it was fun but now people just sit home and everything is convenient everything is just so quick and easy now," Shopper, Charles Allen, said.

Adobe Digital Insights predicts that online shoppers will spend 6.6 billion dollars. That's 16.5% more than in 2016, beating Black Friday in sales.