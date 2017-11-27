Interstate 77 Cliffside Project on Solid Ground

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WVNS) -- It is hard to believe that more than four years have passed since the I-77 rock slide in Mercer County. Terra Goins, construction engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways, said it happened at a very inconvenient time.

"It actually started while traffic was going," Goins said. "We shut down the highway, started cleaning the rock slide out of the roads. We ended up bringing a crew in to blast off the top and get it all cleaned up to try to prevent a future impact."

A geological survey commissioned by the Division of Highways found a fault line that has shifted and flipped the rocks and limestone within. But the unpredictable winter season West Virginia is known for could amplify the eroding danger within this natural phenomenon.

"[The] freeze and thaw cycle was potentially dangerous up there," Goins said. "But it could be potentially anywhere in the state if we have those mountains. It's the region we live. It's the type of rocks."

Fast forward to the present, more than 30 men and women are working double shifts 6 days a week to drill, load the hole, cast the material, and blast away the closer regions of the cliff - but that is just the daytime to-do list. At night, 40-ton trucks will be carrying more than 130 loads of material to clear the zone for the following day's work.

To keep the crews safe and traffic flowing, project supervisor Kent Jenkins is asking drivers heading northbound in the area to take an alternate route if at all possible.

"This particular roadway is very congested with traffic and the stuff that we're doing here requires a lot of tedious work," Jenkins said. "We're casting this material off the hill and it has the potential to be dangerous. That's why we have to slow the traffic."

Once completed, a wide thirty-foot gap will safely separate highway drivers from what is left of the cliffside. The project is expected to be completed by early February.