Attorney General Morrisey Supports President Trump's Move to End Overreach in Consumer Bureau

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a group of five states Monday in supporting President Trump's authority to appoint temporary leadership at the nation's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed.

The Attorney General outlined the coalition's support in a letter to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In doing so, the group specifically objects to a move by the bureau's former director to appoint his own temporary successor as acting director.

"It is clear that the Acting Director's role affords significant influence over decisions that affect the day-to-day lives of the people of our States and the country as a whole," Attorney General Morrisey wrote in leading the coalition. "The opposite result would allow and unelected outgoing agency director to choose a temporary successor who may be at odds with the Executive Branch's understanding of the agency's mission and statutory mandate - and thereby continue the CFPB's practice of overreaching regulation that harms the interests of consumers and small financial institutions."

The states content federal law, prior administrative opinions and a federal appeals court decision all support President Trump's authority to name an acting director. The need for efficient administration within the executive branch also backs the statutory authority for President Trump's position in designating a temporary leader.

Beyond the need for an acting director, the coalition urged President Trump to quickly nominate and the Senate to expeditiously confirm a permanent director for CFPB.

West Virginia led the letter with support from attorneys general in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.