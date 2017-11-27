Active SWV Is Raising Money For Pedestrians

Active Southern West Virginia is raising money for their bike walk program. On Nov. 28, 2017 Active SWV is having a fundraiser at the McDonald's on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
McDonald's will donate 15-percent of all purchases to help Active Southern West Virginia install more bike repair stations around Beckley. One will be located on the McManus Rail Trail and another at the Paul Cline Soccer Field.
"We want to make sure that people can get from place to place whether it's to work, to the grocery store or to the park or a trail, easily and safely on foot or on bike," Pedestrian biking trail coordinator, Andrew Davis, said.
Active Southern West Virginia looking to raise $1,500. If you would like to help them reach their goal head out to McDonald's in Beckley on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
