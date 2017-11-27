Virginia State Police Partners with Local Police for Holiday Traffic Safety Ops

As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend came to a close, Virginia State Police, City of Norton Police and Town of Wise Police partnered for a traffic safety project within the three respective jurisdictions. On Sunday, November 26, 2017, troopers and officers conducted traffic safety checking details on Route 624 in the Town of Wise and on Hawthorne Drive in the City of Norton. During the hour and a half enforcement operations, state and local police issued 38 summonses. The traffic summonses ranged from driving on a suspended license and improper registration to failure to have insurance and an inspection violation. One driver who tried to avoid the checkpoint was stopped and charged with one misdemeanor count of eluding police.

Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Troopers also participated in the traffic safety initiative by conducting roving patrols in and around Norton and Wise. Their efforts netted several speeders.

"Typically the Sunday after Thanksgiving is a busy day for travel throughout Southwest Virginia and our main focus is to always prevent traffic crashes and fatalities," said 1st Sgt. Jack Baldridge, Virginia State Police Area 30 Commander. "With that in mind and as part of our participation in the holiday's Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.), these initiatives were to remind drivers of the importance of safe driving and to reassure motorists that state and local police are dedicated to making our roads safer for everyone."