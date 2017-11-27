Be Cautious of the Beckley Bypass Traffic Pattern

For drivers who are passing through the Beckley bypass, you may notice a change in the traffic pattern.

The bypass just opened a couple weeks ago up to Ragland Road. Construction will continue all the way up to Industrial Avenue. While the construction persists it may be confusing for some drivers who are urged to be cautious when driving through this area.

"We've got it signed up right now, eventually there will be a signal up there, just bare with us, we know that the traffic pattern is a little crazy right now but it will get better as soon as we get that signal in and that may be in the spring so just be cautious when coming up to it," District 10 Construction Engineer, Terrah Goins, said.

West Virginia Division of Highways said they are hoping to have construction complete by June of 2018.