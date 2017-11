A Mercer County man charged with sexual assault and abuse will also head to trial in January.

Bobby Lee Smith of Princeton is facing 150 charges related to sexual abuse, including 30 each of First degree sexual assault and sexual abuse resulting in injury.

The alleged abuse was said to have happened more than 15 years ago when the victims were in elementary and middle schools.

Smith is in the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on a $100,000 surety bond.