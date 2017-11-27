Gov. Justice Issues Statement Supporting Federal Tax Reform

Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement supporting the efforts of President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders who are working on a federal tax reform package.

"President Trump is continuing to keep his promise to Americans to help grow our country by providing our average families with significant tax relief," Gov. Justice said. "By simplifying and streamlining the tax filing process it lifts a huge burden off of the middle class," said Gov. Justice. "Higher standard deductions and lower rates for businesses will also encourage economic growth and the creation of jobs."

"I urge our Congressional representatives to vote for this tax reform package so President Trump can sign it into law," Gov. Justice added.