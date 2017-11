The trial is delayed for a Mercer County woman charged with murder.

Amanda Proffitt of Brushfork is accused of killing her month in April.

She will head to trial on those charges in January instead of December as originally scheduled.

Investigators said Proffitt shot her mother, Connie at their home on Packing Plant Road near Brushfork.

Proffitt initially called the shooting of her mother into police as a home invasion.

Police later found evidence linking her to the crime.