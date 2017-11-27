MISSING: Spring Dale, WV man subject of search

Robey Duane Midkiff has been missing from the Spring Dale, WV area since Nov. 18, 2017
State Troopers from the Lewisburg Detachment are asking for help from the community to track down a man who has been missing for more than a week. Robey Duane Midkiff, 50, of Spring Dale, WV was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Spring Dale is near Meadow Bridge.
Mr. Midkiff is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a flannel or camouflaged hoodie, blue jeans and a ball cap. Troopers said he may be having medical issues.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Trooper M.T. Bynum at 304-647-7600 or 304-438-3000. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by going to the CrimeStoppers website. Information can be submitted using a smart phone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.