PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Wyoming County man is busted for using counterfeit money.

Deputies tell 59 News George Day was caught using a counterfeit $10.00 bill at the Save-A-Lot store near Pineville. Deputies then went to Day's home and found several counterfeit bills, templates and computers.

Day is charged with counterfeiting, possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, uttering and unauthorized currency.

Day was arraigned on a $15,000 bond and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.