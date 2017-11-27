POLICE: Local high school student faces sexual abuse charge

SMITHERS, WV. (WVNS)-- An 18 year old Fayette County High School student faces a sexual abuse charge after allegedly grabbing an underage girl's breast.

According to court documents, Johnny Willis was arrested on November 26, 2017 for the incident that happened at Valley High School on November 13, 2107. Documents state Willis grabbed the 13 year old girl by the arm and then grabbed her breast. The girl ran away, and told police she did not consent to the sexual contact.

Smithers police tell 59 News Johnny Willis was a student at Valley High School.

WVNS did reach out to Fayette County Schools, but have not heard back at this time.

