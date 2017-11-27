UPDATE: Lanes back open after tractor trailer and car collide on I-77

UPDATE 11/27/17 11:30 A.M.

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)-- According to turnpike officials both lanes are back open following the tractor trailer and car collision Monday morning on I-77.

Officials tell 59News Health Net did respond to the scene, but no word on injuries at this time.

ORIGINAL 11/27/17 8:00 A.M.

CAMP CREEK, WV. (WVNS)-- According to turnpike officials, Health Net is responding to the accident on I-77 after a car and tractor trailer collide in Mercer County.

Officials tell 59 News the northbound lanes of interstate 77 near mile marker 23 are closed after the accident. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning near the Camp Creek area.

