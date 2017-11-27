Fayette County Correctional Officer arrested for grand larceny

CANNELTON, W. Va. (WVNS) - A local correctional officer who is wanted in New York for grand larceny has been arrested by Fayette County Deputies.

Frank Leon Jones, 46 of Scarbro, is wanted by the New York Police Department for 2nd Degree Grand Larceny. He was arrested at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex where he was employed as a correctional officer.

Deputies said Jones has been transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings.

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.