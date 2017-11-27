Big spending expected on Cyber Monday - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
Black Friday online sales broke spending records but some say Cyber Monday could be even bigger.

Initial estimates show online retailers pulled in more than $5 billion in sales Friday, CBS Chicago reports.

That's up 17 percent over last year.

But Cyber Monday could break records too with projections of $6 billion in online sales Monday.

According to Fortune magazine, the term was coined in 2005 by the National Retail Federation.

Brick and mortar stores still did okay on Friday with a 1 percent dip in traffic.

Money magazine reports some retailers are expanding their sales past Monday offering a "Cyber Week" worth of deals.

