Woman who survived serial killer speaks on 1997 attack - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Woman who survived serial killer speaks on 1997 attack

Woman who survived serial killer speaks on 1997 attack

Posted: Updated:
By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
Connect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former University of Kentucky student who survived an attack from a notorious serial killer is in Kentucky this week to talk about her new memoir.
    
Holly Dunn's boyfriend, Chris Maier, was killed in the 1997 attack.
    
It was August and classes were just beginning when she and Maier were walking along railroad tracks on their way home from a party when they encountered Angel Maturino Resendiz. Maier was beaten to death and Dunn was raped, stabbed and left for dead.
    
In her memoir, "Sole Survivor," Dunn recounts how she survived the attack and helped bring Resendiz to justice. Since then she was worked with sexual and violent crime victims.
    
Dunn will appear at the Lexington Barnes & Noble on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and at Barnes & Noble in Louisville on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.