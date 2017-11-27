Family of 3 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Sheriff's officials are investigating after three people were discovered dead in their Spotsylvania County home Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 7900 block of Waterford Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m. after the Emergency Communications Center received a request to check the welfare of the residents there. Upon arrival, they were advised by a neighbor that the homeowner's dog had been seen running around the neighborhood and that the door to the home was left open.

Several attempts were made to call out to the occupants of the home before someone noticed a person inside the residence slumped over in a chair. Deputies then made the decision to enter the home to render aid and discovered 38-year-old Meghan Scully dead from a gunshot wound. As they continued to check the home, they also found her parents, 68-year-old Mary Scully and 69-year-old Robert Scully, dead from gunshot wounds.

CBS 6 Crime Insider sources said police believe Robert Scully murdered his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Their bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner's office for further evaluation.

Detectives are currently investigating the nature of the incident and say it appears to be a murder-suicide. The weapon believed to have been used in the incident was located at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.