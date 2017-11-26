Holiday Tradition Pairs Professionals With Prospects

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVNS) -- On Sunday, November 26, 2017, tiptoes and ballet shoes hit the showroom floor of Lewis Automotive for a tea party by the Beckley Dance Theatre School. Young aspiring dancers got the chance to meet and greet professionals through an interactive performance of the Nutcracker.

"They get to see the logical progression of being a professional dancer," said school director Jerry Rose. "The Nutcracker is an excellent vehicle to show that."

Veteran dancer and Beckley native Lisa West will be playing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the school's production. West started at that very school when she was just four years old. To her, that age is the golden opportunity for those to start taking their first steps.

"When you're young like these ladies are, that's when you're at your prime flexibility," West said. "Your muscle development is at its peak. They're absolutely working their little tutus off."

The tea party also raised funds for the Heather Rose Zickefoose Dance Scholarship, which financially helps middle-school and high-school prospects attend camps that could give them an advantage down the road.

"It is to help fund these young ladies on their training adventures for summer intensives," West said.

The investment may have a hefty price tag for those still learning - but like their experienced colleagues, what is gained in return is worth the effort put in.

"They too can become anything they want with the hard work and drive that's necessary," Rose said.

Taking center stage in both opportunity and adventure.