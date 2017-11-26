8-Year-Old Boy Locks Himself in Gun Safe

Mercer County crews rushed to the scene after a child was locked in a gun safe.

The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, David Thompson Jr. told 59 News the 8-year-old boy locked himself in a gun safe around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon (11/26).

This all happened at the Rural King inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield.

The Princeton Rescue Squad assisted the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department to help get the boy out.

Crews ended up calling a locksmith who was able to get the boy out.

Thompson said the boy was locked in the safe for about 30 minutes, but the boy is now safe.

It is still unclear how the boy got locked inside the safe.

The boy was in the supervision of his parents at the time of the incident.