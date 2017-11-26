Roadways filled with people traveling after the holiday weekend

If you have been out and about on the roadways this weekend, Sunday, November 26th, you may have noticed a lot more cars. Travel plazas, and gas stations filled with people taking a rest before heading back on the road from the holiday weekend. For some of the drivers out there, like Nick Mucha, said traffic has not been much of an issue.

"It has been flowing pretty smooth, we haven't really had any troubles. Just trying to get back home to Columbus so it's all been going smooth," said Mucha.

Although traffic isn't backed up bumper to bumper, senior State Trooper S.G. Milam said he has some tips to stay safe on the roadways.

"What people need to do is just reduce speed, be very cautious of the drivers around them. Not all drivers, drive the same. Some drivers get distracted by cellphones and what not," said Milam.

Milam also suggests driving slow through toll plazas as the stations are manned by workers.

