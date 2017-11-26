Santa Claus is in town at Tamarack

With Christmas right around the corner, Santa Claus is in town checking to see what kids are on the nice list and which kids are on the naughty list.

Santa himself will be at Tamarack to hear what kids want for this holiday season. Kids can even take a selfie with Santa and send their Christmas lists straight to the North Pole. Santa said he reads letters every night so he knows exactly what every child wants.

"My helpers come every evening, we take the mail and send it to the North Pole and and we look at them every night," said Santa.

Some kids, like Aden Mackey said he has been on the nice list this year and has already sent his Christmas list to Santa.

"I want an Xbox one, a leather jacket, nerf guns," said Mackey.

You can visit with Santa every weekend leading up to Christmas from 11 to 3:30 at Tamarack.