Four Cars Involved in Accident on I-77

Multiple Raleigh County crews rushed to the scene of a four car involved accident on Interstate 77 Northbound.

911 dispatchers confirmed the accident happened Sunday afternoon (11/26).

Four cars were involved in a crash around mile marker 48.

There were multiple injuries and Jan-Care was on scene assisting with those hurt. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Turnpike Police are also on scene working to clear the scene.

Right now it is unclear what lead up to the crash.

For any drivers traveling on I-77 Northbound, you are urged to proceed with caution.

Stay with 59 News for the latest details in this story.