Multiple Fire Departments Work to put out a Structure Fire

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire off of Route 2-19 in Raleigh County.

911 dispatchers explained the call came in just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2017.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene on Tyree Terrace in Daniels.

Dispatchers confirmed no one was injured, but EMS was on scene as a precaution.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and the Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department worked to put the blaze out.

