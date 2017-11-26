Taco Bell, Local First Responders Join Forces for Fundraiser

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVNS) -- Early Sunday, November 26, 2017, the Taco Bell location on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley held a pancake breakfast fundraiser with the help of local fire departments and EMT's for the Kingswood Home for Children. First responders came from Jan Care Ambulance and the fire departments of Sophia, Coal City, Beaver, and Mabscott. Sophia City Fire Department Captain Thomas Trent believes their call to serve is not just about saving lives, but also touching them.

"It's a big deal to us," Trent said. "We try to everything we can to help out our community and take care of our own children. So we do a lot of fundraisers to make sure that the kids have everything they need throughout the year, especially for school and Christmas. We try to make the holidays good for them."

Over the last couple of days, the fundraiser for the Tennessee-based organization has already collected more than $24,000 from 65 Taco Bell locations across West Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.