An actress from the show 'Glee' is arrested in Kanawha County.

Naya Dorsey has been arrested on assault charges. Deputies said Dorsey allegedly struck her husband.

Authorities also mentioned her husband recorded the incident.

Naya Dorsey, who went by Naya Rivera on the show 'Glee' is on her way to Kanawha County Magistrate Court to be arraigned on assault charges.

