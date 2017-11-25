Police Search for Suspect Involved in Armed Robbery

One bank in Charleston is on the search for a person who allegedly robbed their business.

911 dispatchers confirmed the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed Nov. 24, 2017.

The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. when dispatchers explained a man gave the teller a note informing them he had a gun and demanded everything in the cash drawer.

The suspect is a white man, roughly 40 years old and about five feet two inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey scarf, a blue WVU Mountaineer jacket, and a grey wig.

Authorities said he ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

