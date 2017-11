Early Friday morning, Nov. 24, 2017, crews in Charleston rushed to the scene of a plane malfunction.

Officials at Yeager Airport explained just after 6 a.m. a small plane arriving in Charleston from Charlotte, North Carolina veered off the runway after landing.

The aircraft only had minor damage and the two people aboard the plane were not injured.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

