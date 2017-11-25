Rainelle Gives Gifts with Goodness of Interstate Contributions

RAINELLE, W.Va (WVNS) -- Greenbrier Avenue Church of God teamed up with the Men and Women of Action for the 18th Appalachian Christmas Project, where its toy contributions come from outside the Mountain State and across the eastern seaboard. Pastor John Keeling of the church is enthusiastic about making the season bright for everyone with their help.

"We're ecstatic... to be able to have these guys come in and minister to our community," Keeling said.

More than 500 presents were handed out to children, from newborns to teens aged 16. But more importantly, Jane Roberts and her Men and Women are excited of how much joy and cheer each one of these will bring."

"When [Men and Women of Action] first started, the children would immediately open the gifts because they were so excited and they couldn't wait," Roberts said. "Now, 80% of them won't open the gift. They want to take it home, put it under the tree so they have something for Christmas. That's very touching for us."

Regardless of how you celebrate the holiday this year, it's surrounding yourself with people who care that can make the world of a difference.

"No matter what happens, they got a sense of family and joy in the midst of all this chaos that's going on," Keeling said. We're happy to be a part of that."

Christmas cheer - no matter the day out of the year.

