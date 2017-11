The Fayetteville Police Department needs the public's help to identify three suspects.

Three people are accused of stealing from the Walmart in Fayetteville. The suspects were all caught on surveillance video Saturday, Nov. 25,2017.

It is unclear at this time what the suspects are accused of stealing.

For anyone with information that could help identify the suspects, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.