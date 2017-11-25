Mercer County Businesses Take Part in Small Business Saturday

Mercer County businesses participated in Small Business Saturday.

Blue Mountain Mercantile opened its doors Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 to those in the community to shop locally.

The Owner of Blue Mountain Mercantile, Beth Christopher explained she loves to see people shopping within the community. "People come out and shop small businesses and we really need them to do it year-round, not just on Small Business Saturday. We appreciate every bit of business we can get," said Christopher.

With Christmas right around the corner, Blue Mountain Mercantile offers a little bit of everything from handmade goods to antiques.