Police Investigate a String of Drive-by Shootings

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) -

Police are investigating a string of drive-by shootings.

Detective Fox with Bluefield Police Department told 59 News there were reports of shots fired Nov. 19 , 2017 and Nov 20, 2017.

There were three incidents of homes being hit with bullets in what appears to be a drive-by shooting type situation. This happened on Edgemont Drive, Frederick Street and Reese Street in Bluefield. 

Luckily no one has been injured, but residents living in the area have expressed concerns.

Police said they believe the incidents are related and they are searching for suspects.

If anyone has information, they’re encouraged to call Bluefield Police Department.

