Volunteers raise money for Toys for Tots

The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department teamed up with the Marine Corps and the American Legion to collect toys for 'Toys for tots.' Volunteers were raising money and gathering toys at the Walmart in Beckley.

John Childers, Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Firefighter, said this was all in an effort to raise money for kids who need it the most.

"What we're trying to do is make the hope come true so that all the children will have a good Christmas this year," Childers explained.

Donations can still be made at the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department.