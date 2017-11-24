People avoid crowds, shop online

While some people braved the crowds this Black Friday, others turned to the web to get the best deals.

The Kohl's parking lot was packed and the line wrapped around the store as Black Friday shoppers searched for the best bargains. The door-buster deals were hard to beat this year, and many were looking to take advantage. However, some people already hit the online sales before Black Friday even began. Carie Burns, a Black Friday shopper, said she tried to get as much online shopping done before checking out the stores.

"We tried a million stores online, but we decided to do the physical stores today," Burns said.

Many online stores already have deals going on before Cyber Monday. Some of those stores were also hit with the holiday shopping frenzy. Burns said she went to Kohl's to try to find items that were already sold-out on the web.

"Today we're trying to do a little more of the Black Friday shopping because they sold out a lot quicker online since they released it at the same time," Burns.

Not everyone will be coming back to the stores to finish checking off items on their Christmas lists. Debbie Totten, a Black Friday shopper, said she will continue her holiday shopping on the internet.

"Probably after today I'm going to do more online shopping. It's just more convenient and you still get good deals," Totten said.