Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)-- According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed Friday morning.

The robbery happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. The man gave the teller a note informing them that he had a gun and demanded everything in the cash drawer.

The suspect was wearing a grey scarf, a blue WVU Mountaineer jacket, and a grey wig. The description of the suspect is a white male standing 5'2 and in his 40's. He ran with an undisclosed amount of money.

Stay with 59 News for updates on this developing story.