What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS)- Now that Thanksgiving is over and you're left with tons of extra food, here are a few ideas so food doesn't go to waste.

Tamarack gave 59 News recipes for leftover turkey and ham.

Turkey Sloppy Joes (serves 4):

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, small diced

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded & small diced

Salt & Pepper, to taste

2 clove garlic, minced

4 cups leftover cooked Turkey, leg meat, breast, etc. chopped

1/4 cup Chili Powder

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 hamburger buns, toasted

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and red pepper, season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

2. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

3. Add the turkey, and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until hot all the way through, about 5 minutes.

4. Sprinkle with the chili powder and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute.

5. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until it begins to thicken, about 3 minutes.

6. Remove from heat and stir in the vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.

7. Spoon the turkey mixture on to the toasted bun.

8. Serve hot & enjoy!

Ham Carbonara (serves 6):

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 strips of bacon, cut into 1/4 inch strips

1/2 cup yellow onion, small diced

3 cloves garlic, minces

3 cups of leftover ham, cubed

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon of pepper

1/2 teaspoon of basil

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 (16 oz.) pasta of your choice, cooked

2 cups of frozen peas, thawed

4 eggs scrambled

1 cup of leftover sweet potatoes

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of half & half, optional

1. Place olive oil & bacon in a large skillet over medium heat & cook until bacon is crisp.

2. Saute ham and onions until onions are translucent.

3. Add garlic, parsley, basil, pepper, and red pepper flakes; cook 1-2 minutes.

4. Adds peas and pasta & cook five more minutes until pasta and peas are warm.

5. Add the scrambled eggs & cook until they are done.

6. Gently add the cooked sweet potatoes, trying not to smash them any more than they already are. Cook until warm.

7. If you want a creamier texture, add the half & half. Adjust settings.

8. Pour into a large serving dish. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top of pasta.