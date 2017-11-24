What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS)- Now that Thanksgiving is over and you're left with tons of extra food, here are a few ideas so food doesn't go to waste.
Tamarack gave 59 News recipes for leftover turkey and ham.
Turkey Sloppy Joes (serves 4):
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 medium onion, small diced
1 medium red bell pepper, seeded & small diced
Salt & Pepper, to taste
2 clove garlic, minced
4 cups leftover cooked Turkey, leg meat, breast, etc. chopped
1/4 cup Chili Powder
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
4 hamburger buns, toasted
1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and red pepper, season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.
2. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.
3. Add the turkey, and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until hot all the way through, about 5 minutes.
4. Sprinkle with the chili powder and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute.
5. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until it begins to thicken, about 3 minutes.
6. Remove from heat and stir in the vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.
7. Spoon the turkey mixture on to the toasted bun.
8. Serve hot & enjoy!
Ham Carbonara (serves 6):
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 strips of bacon, cut into 1/4 inch strips
1/2 cup yellow onion, small diced
3 cloves garlic, minces
3 cups of leftover ham, cubed
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon of pepper
1/2 teaspoon of basil
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 (16 oz.) pasta of your choice, cooked
2 cups of frozen peas, thawed
4 eggs scrambled
1 cup of leftover sweet potatoes
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1/2 cup of half & half, optional
1. Place olive oil & bacon in a large skillet over medium heat & cook until bacon is crisp.
2. Saute ham and onions until onions are translucent.
3. Add garlic, parsley, basil, pepper, and red pepper flakes; cook 1-2 minutes.
4. Adds peas and pasta & cook five more minutes until pasta and peas are warm.
5. Add the scrambled eggs & cook until they are done.
6. Gently add the cooked sweet potatoes, trying not to smash them any more than they already are. Cook until warm.
7. If you want a creamier texture, add the half & half. Adjust settings.
8. Pour into a large serving dish. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top of pasta.