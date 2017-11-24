Black Friday shoppers looking for the best deal

Well now that Black Friday is officially here, shoppers are out and about searching for the best bargain.

59 News spoke with some of those shoppers and learned what is on their list this year. Electronics, kitchen appliances, and clothes are just a few things shoppers are searching for.

Some Black Friday shoppers, like Charlotte Edwards said she has had a lot of success but the crowds have been pretty big.

"Really good, really busy there has been a lot of people everywhere. I'm just kind of squeezing in, getting stuff, and the lines long that's for sure," said Edwards.

A lot of people are out trying to get the best deals. But some devoted shoppers, like Kimberly Varney said she has been hunting for bargains all night and don't plan on stopping.

"oh we're gonna keep going all night. I don't have to be at work until 7:15 in the morning so I brought my scrubs with me in the car.," said Varney.

Kohls in Beckley, Raleigh County is just one of the many stores open on Black Friday. They will remain open until Saturday, November 25th, until midnight.

