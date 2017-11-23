Man Caught with Loaded Gun at Yeager Airport on Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets.

The TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint spotted the handgun as it appeared on the X-ray monitor, shortly after 5 a.m.

TSA officers immediately contacted the Yeager Airport Police, who responded and confiscated the gun. There was no impact to airport operations.

TSA says this incident should serve as a reminder that passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the security checkpoint, and TSA’s advice to passengers is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.

Weapons—including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline. Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA up to $12,000.