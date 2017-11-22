City of Bluefield prepares for Small Business Saturday

As the holiday shopping season begins, the City of Bluefield is asking people to 'shop small' this Saturday.

Rebecca Kasey, Marketing Specialist for the City of Bluefield, said the city has been campaigning all month for Small Business Saturday.

"Small businesses are the heart of our community and we really want to help them out, especially with Black Friday happening. We really want to give them a special day," Kasey explained.

The City of Bluefield posted on Facebook and held contests to promote small businesses around the area. Nicole Coeburn, owner of the Blue Spoon Cafe, said she appreciates the support from the city.

"Small business, we need everybody's support in the community so we can be here. It is great to have a day designated for just everyone to take recognition of small businesses," Coeburn said.

Karen Rideout, owner of Bluefield Yarn Company, said this day is also a great way to bring the community closer together.

"I also believe it helps unite the community. Brings all the small business together: we talk, we plan, we network, we brainstorm. It's just a way to make us all closer and work for the same goal," Rideout explained.

Both businesses will have deals on Small Business Saturday. The Blue Spoon Cafe will hold its first-ever brunch on Saturday, and the Bluefield Yard Company will have hourly sales all day.

The City of Bluefield is also holding another contest where one can win free Chick-fil-a for a whole year. Contestants just have to buy something at a small business in Bluefield, and they will be entered into the drawing.