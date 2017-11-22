Brain's Safehouse Members Cope with Recovery During Holidays

While the holidays are a time for many to come together as a family, some are separated from their loved ones. Those battling addiction are separated from family members as they seek treatment.

"I've battled with addiction my whole entire life. Different kinds of drugs and alcohol abuse," one member of Brian's Safehouse, James Gwinn said.

Gwinn is one of 10 men battling addiction in Brian's Safehouse. "I hit rock bottom, I lost my house, I lost my car, I woke up in jail," another member of Brian's Safehouse, Matthew Kincaid said.

These men all ended up under one roof for the same reason, their addictions. "They make you feel like your at home here," another member of Brian's Safehouse, Michael Athey added.

These men are in a one year program on their road to recovery, but that road comes with bumps along the way. "It's hard being away from my family," Kincaid added.

While the holidays are a time for family and friends, the men at Brian's Safehouse are in a strict program that strips them away from their loved ones.

Despite separation, the men remain optimistic. "I'm excited for next year, I have to miss one of everything, but when it comes around I'm going to take every moment with them as something I'm going to cherish forever," Gwinn said.

The men added this Thanksgiving they have a lot to be thankful for. "I'm thankful to be here with my brothers, this is my brotherhood," Gwinn said. "I'm thankful for everything, I'm thankful for this place giving me the opportunity to be here," Athey added.

The journey ahead isn't an easy path, but they're all headed in the same direction. "We all walked different roads but we're headed to same place and that's sobriety and recovery," Gwinn said.